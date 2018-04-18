17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Acting Attorney General Receives Independent Expert for Human Rights in Sudan

Khartoum — The acting Attorney General and First Assistant of the Attorney General, Hisham Osman Ibrahim, Tuesday received the Independent Expert for Human Rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, in presence of heads of public prosecutions and discussed the constitutional developments which resulted in establishment of the Public Prosecution and the issuance of the Public Prosecution Act for the year 2017.

Ibrahim has highlighted on the role of the Public Prosecution in combat of human trafficking, organized crime, corruption and other crimes.

He said that the Public Prosecution is moving ahead to realize justice in the pre-trial stage, affirming the importance of capacity building and training.

The Independent Expert has received responses to the questions that he asked.

He appreciated establishment of the Public Prosecution as an independent body which practices its work in accordance with the principle of the separation of powers.

