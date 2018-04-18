Sudan: Nononsi Acknowledges Improvement of Situations of Human Rights in Sudan

Khartoum — The Independent Expert on Human Rights , Aristide Nononsi said that the situations of human rights in Sudan improved with existence of some challenges, urging the Government to exert all efforts to address them prior to issuance of his report.

Following meeting with Chairwoman and members of f National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) in Khartoum, Tuesday, the Independent Expert stressed the need for more support from international community and partners for enhancement of situations of human rights in Sudan , referring to UN and partners support to the NCHR.

He said the NCHR plan and intention to set up branches in the States , particularly in Darfur States is good and that work is to go on over it.

The Independent Expert added that there is opportunity for exerting efforts to improve human rights in Sudan for interest of Sudanese society.

The NCHR Chairwoman, Eman Fath-al-Rahaman Salim , for her part, said the meeting discussed aspects of cooperation, affirming the NCHR commitment to protect, promote and support human rights as well as monitoring implementation of human rights within the general government trend to boost freedoms.

She added that the Independent Expert pledged technical logistic support to the Commission and to convey its needs to the concerned international bodies to enable the Commission to accomplish its programs and projects.