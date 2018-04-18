Sudan: President Al-Basher Witnesses Gulf Shield 1 Exercises

Ras Al-Kheir — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher witnessed, Tuesday, the conclusion of the Joint Gulf Shield1 Exercises, in Ras Al-Kheir area in Saudi Arabia among a number of Kings and presidents of Arab and Islamic countries who responded to the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bi Abdul Aziz.
The joint military exercises aim at strengthening the cooperation and coordination of the Armed Forces to confront terrorism and realize peace and stability in the region.