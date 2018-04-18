Sudan: President Al-Basher Witnesses Gulf Shield 1 Exercises

Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdallah Fadul expressed the Government appreciation to support… Read more »

The joint military exercises aim at strengthening the cooperation and coordination of the Armed Forces to confront terrorism and realize peace and stability in the region.

Ras Al-Kheir — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher witnessed, Tuesday, the conclusion of the Joint Gulf Shield1 Exercises, in Ras Al-Kheir area in Saudi Arabia among a number of Kings and presidents of Arab and Islamic countries who responded to the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bi Abdul Aziz.

