17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UNDP Affirms Cooperation With Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has affirmed the continuation of cooperation with Sudan government and the Disarmament, Demobilization and Re-integration (DDR) to implement stability and social security projects in all Sudan.

The UNDP Country Director during a celebration of laying the foundation stone for Al-Yarmouk Basic School, southern Khartoum which is financed by the Italian Development Agency said he is well aware of the challenges facing Al-Yarmouk area, adding that building of the school is an important start for launching of other projects including vocational training centers and women and youth projects.

The Italian Ambassador Fabrezzio Lobaso said his country targets building of peace and society by establishment of hospitals, youth centers, roads to strengthen peace and peaceful coexistence among the people in the area.

Sudan

Minister of Presidency Expresses Govt Appreciation Over Italy Support

Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdallah Fadul expressed the Government appreciation to support… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.