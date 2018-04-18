17 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cabinet Approves Phased Report On Dialogue Outcome Implementation

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the First Vice-President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hasan Saleh approved, Tuesday, the phased report on the situation of the implementation of the recommendations of the National Dialogue which was presented by the Cabinet Sate Minister, the Rapporteur of the Dialogue Higher Committee, Jamal Mahmoud.

The Cabinet Official Spokesman, Dr. Omer Mohammed Saleh said in press statements said the report indicated to the efforts exerted by the sectors and the ministerial committees in the implementation of the recommendations.

The Cabinet has also, endorsed the General Policies Document which was presented by the Minister of Minerals and the Committee Chairman, Prof. Hashem Ali Salem.

