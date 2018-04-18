Zanu-PF's Harare provincial Womens' League has urged party members to take advantage of the current window before the proclamation of the election date to register to vote. Addressing members of the provincial Women's League at Chembira Hall in Glen Norah yesterday, the provincial Womens' League chairperson, Cde Ratidzo Mukarati, said they had discovered that several women in the area had not registered to vote.

"Here in Zone Two in Glen Norah, we urge women who had not registered to vote to go and register to do so," she said.

"There are a lot of women who had not registered.

"They are approximately 89 women and we have since told them that we will be ferrying them on Thursday so that they register to vote.

"We also urged those that attended this meeting that they should also mobilise other women who have not registered to vote to do so, so that we win overwhelmingly during the forthcoming elections."

The ruling party, said Cde Mukarati, was going to provide transport to ferry its members to and from registration centres.

Cde Mukarati said some of the women were not aware that the voter registration exercise was still ongoing.

"We were also talking to these women in order to find out their problems, especially widows, the vulnerable and the disabled so that they will get assistance from Government," she said.

"Our President will assist them because the president has the people at heart."

Cde Mukarati said most women in Glen Norah were not happy with the performance of the MDC-T led council.

According to Cde Mukarati, 20 youths yesterday rejoined the ruling party from the MDC-T.

She noted that the party was confident that President Mnangagwa would get an overwhelming mandate in the coming polls.

The party's provincial secretary for information and publicity, Cde Violet Mutsvangwa, said they will continue with their voter education exercise to ensure that party members continued to register to vote.