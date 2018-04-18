18 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Confusion As Unknown Men Steal Mace From Senate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
How thugs stole Senate maze
By Ismail Mudashir

There is pandemonium at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, the Senate as unknown men stole the maze from the chamber this morning.

Five persons sneaked into the chamber while DSP, Ike Ekweremadu was presiding and went away with the maze .

The guys including two hefty guys ran out of the chamber through the main gate.

They jumped into a waiting jeep and ran away.

The maze is a very powerful tool in the Nigerian legislative process of law making. It signifies authority and power to convene a legislative sitting. It stands as a symbol and also used in both the states and federal house of assemblies across the Federal Republic of Nigeria to facilitate the process of law making. This tool does not only enhance the law making process but also validates law making activities. If the maze is by any chance withdrawn, ceased or broken before,on or after any law making exercise in the hallow chamber of the Nigerian national assembly then such proceedings cannot be seen as a valid sitting. Cases of kidnapped, stolen, ceased and broken maze have been witness in the past in some of the Nigerian law making house of assembly.

More on This

Thugs Invade Senate, Steal Mace

The Senate plenary was on Wednesday disrupted after suspected thugs invaded the chamber and made away with the mace. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.