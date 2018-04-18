Nigeria: Confusion As Unknown Men Steal Mace From Senate

Photo: Premium Times

How thugs stole Senate maze

There is pandemonium at the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly, the Senate as unknown men stole the maze from the chamber this morning.

Five persons sneaked into the chamber while DSP, Ike Ekweremadu was presiding and went away with the maze .

The guys including two hefty guys ran out of the chamber through the main gate.

They jumped into a waiting jeep and ran away.

The maze is a very powerful tool in the Nigerian legislative process of law making. It signifies authority and power to convene a legislative sitting. It stands as a symbol and also used in both the states and federal house of assemblies across the Federal Republic of Nigeria to facilitate the process of law making. This tool does not only enhance the law making process but also validates law making activities. If the maze is by any chance withdrawn, ceased or broken before,on or after any law making exercise in the hallow chamber of the Nigerian national assembly then such proceedings cannot be seen as a valid sitting. Cases of kidnapped, stolen, ceased and broken maze have been witness in the past in some of the Nigerian law making house of assembly.