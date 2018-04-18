18 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Thugs Invade Senate, Steal Mace

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
The Senate's maze stolen.
By Nasir Ayitogo and Kemi Busari

The Senate plenary was on Wednesday disrupted after suspected thugs invaded the chamber and made away with the mace.

The incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the chamber.

PREMIUM TIMES reporter observed that about 10 suspected thugs who came to the venue with the senator forced their entrance into the chamber.

Seconds later, the thugs ran out of the chamber with the mace causing pandemonium in the Senate.

They left the National Assembly with the mace in a black SUV.

The mace is the symbol of authority of the parliament.

One of the security personnel at the entrance of the National Assembly said the thugs told him and other officers they were with the senator.

"We tired to stop them but they told us they were with him (Omo-Agege)," he said.

The senators are yet to reconvene as at the time of filing this report.

Nigeria

Nigerian to Represent Africa On UN Rights Panel

Nigeria's candidate, Amb. Peters Emuze has been elected to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.