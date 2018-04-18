18 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Taraba Killings - Army Declares Five Wanted

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday declared five persons wanted in Taraba for their alleged roles in killings in Takum Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

The army named the suspects as Tanko Adiku Dantayi, Kurusi Danladi, Chindo, Big Olumba and Chairman Poko.

The army spokesman, Texas Chukwu, in a statement, appealed to the people of Taraba to give useful information to the security agencies that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

The army had on Saturday said its troops arrested two alleged masterminds of the killings in the Takum and Ussa Local Government Areas of Taraba, identified as Danjuma and Danasebe Gasama.

According to Mr Chukwu, Danjuma, also known as American, and Gasama were arrested on Friday by troops deployed for Operation Ayem Akpatuma in a community in Takum, following a tip-off.

The army spokesman said, "Preliminary investigation has identified these two individuals as key players in the killings and uprising in the two LGAs in the state."

Taraba, as well as neighbouring Benue State has witnessed several killings, many related to the nomadic herdsmen and farmers conflict that has caused the death of hundreds across Nigeria.

Nigeria

Nigerian to Represent Africa On UN Rights Panel

Nigeria's candidate, Amb. Peters Emuze has been elected to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.