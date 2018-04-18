18 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Reacts to Hoodlums' Invasion, Seizure of Mace

Photo: Premium Times
The Senate's maze stolen.
By Kemi Busari

The Senate has accused a lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege, of leading hoodlums to seize the mace, which serves as the chamber's symbol of authority.

In a statement after the incident on Wednesday, Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, said the incident is an act of treason.

Read the full statement below:

*RESPONSE TO TODAY'S INCIDENT IN THE SENATE CHAMBER*

Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

The Senate is now in an Executive session.

An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.

*Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi*

*Senate Spokesperson*

