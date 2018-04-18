Ghana Is a Good Place for Business--Dr Bawumia

press release

A high-powered business delegation from Bavaria--a heavily-industrialized region of Germany and one of the top economic locations in Europe--on Monday, paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Vice President called for increased collaboration towards a sustained Public-Private-Partnership-led economy to chart a new direction for Ghana and identified investment opportunities in productivity-focused infrastructure.

Vice President Bawumia also urged the delegation to consider possible investments in the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme, Bavaria being an advanced agricultural economy.

Dr Bawumia informed the visiting delegation about programmes the Akufo-Addo administration was undertaking and the investments being made to formalize the economy and deepen financial inclusion

He said Ghana was being placed on the right foundations and its economy was being stabilized through ensuring fiscal discipline, cutting budget deficits, managing the national debt and developing infrastructure to help increase productivity.

In a statement, Mr Ulrich Rieger, the leader of the visiting delegation, commended the Akufo-Addo administration for stabilizing Ghana's economy and making the country one of the ten strongest growing markets in Africa.

Mr Rieger described Ghana as an outstanding springboard market for small and medium-sized companies and the fifth most important market for Germany.

"We want to open doors for Bavarian economy, create opportunities and bring companies from Bavaria to partner with companies from Ghana," he added.