18 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Senate Charges Security Agencies to Retrieve Stolen Mace

The Senate's maze stolen.
By Nwafor Sunday

Following the drama that occurred in the senate on Wednesday, when some hoodlums led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo Agege walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace, Senate has called on the security agencies to retrieve its mace.

Recall that Omo-Agege was suspended last week over his remarks that the amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, which changes the sequence of elections set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, reports have it that some groups have charged the Senate president and other members of the senate to court over Omo Agege's suspension.

In his reaction Abdullahi Sabi, spokesman of the upper legislative chamber, opined,"This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the federal government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such.

"All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

"This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the house has come to express their support against this action."

