18 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mace Stealing - Reps Adjourn Sitting, Pay Solidarity Visit to Senate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
The Senate's maze stolen.
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Members of the House of Representatives have adjourned sitting for 30 minutes to pay solidarity visit to the Senate.

Recall that the Senate was attacked early Wednesday morning by yet-to-be identified thugs who made away with the mace.

Mace is the symbol of authority of the Senate, without which no official duties could be held and recognized as such.

The members upon resumption of plenary on Wednesday got wind of the stealing of mace and roundly condemned the ill development.

Many of them who were eye witnesses to the incident described it as a "terrorist attack" on the institution of legislature.

They feared that their lives were in danger if the National Assembly could be attacked in such a commando style in broad day light and mace taken.

At the moment, the lower chamber lawmakers are still in the Senate chamber to reconvene in later.

More on This

Senate Reacts to Hoodlums' Invasion, Seizure of Mace

The Senate has accused a lawmaker, Ovie Omo-Agege, of leading hoodlums to seize the mace, which serves as the chamber's… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.