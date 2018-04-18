Nigeria: Senate Resumes Plenary With Replacement Mace

The Senate has resumed plenary about an hour after thugs stole its symbol of authority, the mace.

The lawmakers appear to have secured a replacement mace which is being used for the plenary.

The thugs, who stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday morning, are believed to have been led by a suspended lawmaker Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Senate has already accused Mr Omo-Agege of leading the thugs who went away with the mace in a black SUV.

Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days after accusing his colleagues of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari.

After the thugs left, the Senate went into an executive session after which it announced it was starting plenary.

The plenary is being presided by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Sabi Abdullahi, the senate spokesperson, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES said "The Senate has mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Mallam Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours."

"At the moment, some House of Representives members led by Deputy Speaker. Hon. Yusuf Lasun, are in the Senate chambers in solidarity visits. The session is presently live on NTA Channel 10.

"We are determined to conclude all matters slated on the Order Paper for today, even if it means us sitting until 6 p.m.," the spokesperson quoted Mr Ekweremadu as saying.