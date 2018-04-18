18 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Govt Releases Akz 80.5 Billion for Public Projects in Benguela

Tagged:

Related Topics

Benguela — The Angolan government released 80.5 billion kwanzas this year to finance11public projects in the central Benguela province.

The information was disclosed on Tuesday by the director of the Studies, Planning and Statistic Office of the Provincial government of Benguela, Jorge Rafael, during a meeting with local businesspeople for the presentation of the State Budget for the region.

According to him, from the 11 public investment projects highlights goes to the construction of a three-floor building for provincial departments, rehabilitation of the museum of archeology, Benguela radio broadcasting station and the ditch of Halo river.

On the occasion, the local governor, Rui Falcão, who led the meeting, said the event aimed at making public the State Budget and turn the process into a more transparent one as part of the Public Investment Programme (PIP), as well as the services to be provided to the State in the province.

Angola

Govt Calls for IMF Support

The Angolan government requested support from the IMF for an unfunded programme dubbed the Policy Coordination… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.