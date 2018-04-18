Benguela — The Angolan government released 80.5 billion kwanzas this year to finance11public projects in the central Benguela province.

The information was disclosed on Tuesday by the director of the Studies, Planning and Statistic Office of the Provincial government of Benguela, Jorge Rafael, during a meeting with local businesspeople for the presentation of the State Budget for the region.

According to him, from the 11 public investment projects highlights goes to the construction of a three-floor building for provincial departments, rehabilitation of the museum of archeology, Benguela radio broadcasting station and the ditch of Halo river.

On the occasion, the local governor, Rui Falcão, who led the meeting, said the event aimed at making public the State Budget and turn the process into a more transparent one as part of the Public Investment Programme (PIP), as well as the services to be provided to the State in the province.