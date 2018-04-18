18 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 300 Labour Infringements Recorded in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — At least 389 labour infringements were recorded in the first quarter of the present year by the eastern Lunda Sul Province's department of public administration, labour and social security, revealed last Tuesday the director of the institution, Pedro Loloji.

Speaking to ANGOP, Pedro Loloji explained that some of the infringements are relating to several illegalities and irregularities of procedures, such as in recruitment of workers.

He disclosed also that for the same period the number of fines passed for the infringements amount to about 1.6 million kwanzas.

Still in the same period, the institution received notification of 25 labour accidents, most of which in the mining sector.

