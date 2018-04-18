18 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Ethiopia: Four Killed, Over 20 Injured in Moyale Bomb Attack

By Irene Mwendwa

Four people on Tuesday were killed and more than 20 hospitalised following a bomb attack on the Ethiopian side of Moyale town.

Speaking to the Nation, the Moyale sub-County Hospital Chief Executive Officer Kussu Abduba said that the hospital had received eight people, among them a young girl.

Mr Abduba said that three of them had bullet wounds while four had bomb fragments.

"The young girl was struck by a stray bullet. They are all Ethiopians and we will be discharging them soon since they are all in a stable condition," said Mr Abduba.

"Many of those injured were rushed to Fulesa Health Centre and other medical facilities in Ethiopia while others were taken to Moyale, Kenya for treatment. Two people died on the spot," said Mr Galgallo Guyo, an eyewitness.

On the Kenyan, side tension has been building up as a result of a spillover of ethnic clashes in Ethiopia.

Golbo Ward MCA Sheikh Bashir told the Nation that two people were nursing bullet injuries following another clash earlier this week.

"However, right now we have no problem and people are calm with no intentions of raising an alarm," said Mr Bashir.

