Kenya: Abel Kirui Warns London Marathon Rivals

With a stellar field that includes the defending champion, past winners and other long distance greats, this year's London Marathon promises to be a tough one to predict.

Being the third race in the World Marathon Majors series after Tokyo and Boston marathons, Kenyans will be out to defend the titles won last year by Daniel Wanjiru (men) and Mary Keitany (women). Both are in the start list for Sunday's race in the United Kingdom capital.

But former two-time World Marathon champion Abel Kirui is unconcerned by the field he faces and odds that are stark against him and remains optimistic of a podium finish after what he describes as a "great training schedule" for the race.

Nation Sport caught up with Kirui at the Global Sports Communication camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County after his long-run training.

"I did my training well. I have been careful not to pick up any injury and if possible, I think I can win the race," Kirui said.

"I took some few days to rest after Chicago Marathon last year before starting preps for the London race. It has been a long journey."

Keitany: London, here I come!

Kirui admitted that the field in London has all ingredients for an epic race, but believes he will do well after his training.

KIPCHOGE IN THE START LIST

Kirui will face training partner Eliud Kipchoge, who is also the Olympic marathon champion, in the race and predicted that the strongest athlete will carry the day.

"Having trained with Kipchoge, I know his strengths and weaknesses but we will run together in the first pack up to the 35km mark. From there, it will be everybody for himself," added the Administration Police officer.

Kirui won his World Championships titles in 2009 in Berlin and in 2011 (Daegu) before claiming silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Wanjiru won the race last year in 2:05:48 ahead of Kenenisa Bekele (2:05:57) while Bedan Karoki (2:07:41) was third as Kirui wound fourth.

The same athletes, plus Britain's long distance legend Mo Farah, will be battling it out on Sunday with Kipchoge eyeing a comeback after missing last years' edition due to Nike's sub two project in May. Kipchoge won the London race in 2015 and 2016.

The women's race consists of defending champion Mary Keitany, Berlin Marathon winner Gladys Cherono, Honolulu Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei and 5,000m Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot.

Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba, who finished second behind Keitany last year, and Mare Dibaba could also spring a surprise in the race.

2018 Virgin Money London Marathon Elite Men's Field

Daniel Wanjiru, Kenya

Age: 24 | Marathon PB: 2:05:21

2017 Virgin Money London Marathon champion

Kenenisa Bekele, Ethiopia

Age: 35 | Marathon PB: 2:03:03

2016 Berlin Marathon champion

Eliud Kipchoge, KenyaAge: 33 | Marathon PB: 2:03:052016 Olympic champion

Guye Adola, EthiopiaAge: 27 | Marathon PB: 2:03:462016 Berlin Marathon 2nd place

Abel Kirui, KenyaAge: 35 | Marathon PB: 2:05:042009 and 2011 World Marathon champion

Lawrence Cherono, KenyaAge: 29 | Marathon PB: 2:05:092017 Amsterdam Marathon champion

Tola Shura Kitata, EthiopiaAge: 21 | Marathon PB: 2:05:502017 Frankfurt Marathon champion

Bedan Karoki, KenyaAge: 27 | Marathon PB: 2:07:412017 RAK Half Marathon champion

Ghirmay Ghebreslassie, EritreaAge: 22 | Marathon PB: 2:07:462015 marathon world champion

Yohanes Gebregergish, EritreaAge: 29 | Marathon PB: 2:08:14

Amanuel Mesel, EritreaAge: 27 | Marathon PB: 2:08:17

Mo Farah, Great BritainAge: 34 | Marathon PB: 2:08:21Double Olympic 10,000m & 5,000m champion; three-time 10,000m & 5,000m world champion

Tatsunori Hamasaki, JapanAge: 28 | Marathon PB: 2:11:26

Fernando Cabada, USAAge: 35 | Marathon PB: 2:11:362015 Chicago Marathon third place

Ihor Olefirenko, UkraineAge: 30 | Marathon PB: 2:12:04

Tsegai Tewelde, Great BritainAge: 28 | Marathon PB: 2:12:23

Jonny Mellor, Great BritainAge: 31 | Marathon PB: 2:12:57

Samuel Chelanga, USAAge: 32 | Marathon PB: 2:15:02

Aaron Scott, Great BritainAge: 28 | Marathon PB: 2:17:46

Stephen Scullion, IrelandAge: 29 | Marathon PB: 2:17:59

Matthew Clowes, Great BritainAge: 28 | Marathon PB: Debut