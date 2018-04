Luanda — Former Angolan international Love Cabungula is the new coach of the national U-17 football team, according to Radio Cinco (sports channel of Angola's National Radio on Friday.

The former striker of ASA, 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda replaces Languinha Simão.

This year, the U17 team will be involved in the qualifiers for the Tanzania AFCON in 2019.