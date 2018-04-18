Angola: Emergency Works to Tackle Ravines in Lossambo Go Well

Huambo — The ongoing emergency works to tackle ravines that have put houses and other infrastructures at risk of collapsing in Lossambo satellite town, outskirts of Huambo city, are going well.

This was stated to the press by the Huambo director of Public Works, Henrique Lázaro Capeça, after paying an assessment visit to the referred region.

According to the official, the works started 15 days ago and aims at turning the water of the river away from the village so as to curb the expansion of the ravines.

The official, who did not disclose any deadline for its conclusion, said due to the complexity and cost of the next stage the following works will be undertaken by the Ministry of Construction and Public Works.

The next stage is expected to effectively curb the increase of the ravines through the construction of geotextiles enabling the water flowing into a stream.