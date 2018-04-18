18 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Catholic Priest Arrested for Albino Killing

By Patrick Ndawala

Machinga — Police in Machinga on Monday arrested a Catholic Reverend Father Thomas Muhosha for being linked to the killing of Mcdonald Masambuka an albino person who was recently killed in Machinga District.

Machinga Police Publicist could only confirm the arrest of Muhosha who he said would be taken to Zomba Police Station on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a statement from Zomba Catholic says the Diocese has learnt with profound shock and shame of the allegations against Reverend Muhosha for being linked to the matter.

"The Diocese, like the rest of the Catholic Church in Malawi has always strongly condemned the killing of our brothers and sisters with albinism," reads the statement in part.

The statement further says in recent times, the Diocese has been speaking out against the abduction and killing of persons with albinism.

"It is with much sadness that we have learned of these allegations against a priest of our Diocese. The Catholic Church defends the sanctity of life at any point of a person's life and the killing of albinos is a direct violation of the sanctity of life," the statement which was signed by Zomba Diocese Bishop, Desmond Tambala says.

It further says the Diocese of Zomba will fully cooperate with the arms of the law to see that truth and justice for the victims is established in this case.

It adds that the laws of the Catholic Church are clear and in the case of Reverend Father Thomas Muhosha, he is henceforth suspended from priesthood awaiting conclusion of the case.

Meanwhile it says the church will do all it can to assist the police in their investigations whenever it will be required to do so.

