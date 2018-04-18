18 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: High Power Voltage Blamed for Mangochi Hospital Fire

By Owen Khamula

Mangochi district health officer Dr Henry Chibowa Jr says a preliminary report on the cause of fire at the hospital show the cause was high power voltage which surged after electricity was restored following a black out.

"This is just a preliminary report. We will institute a thorough investigation on the fire," said Chibowa.

Patients had to be evacuated from some wards as fire razed down part of the hospital on Sunday.

Chibowa said some crucial hospital equipment was damaged.

"Fire fighter volunteers just through out the equipment, this is understandable in such a situation," he said.

One of the equipments damaged helps children born prematurely.

The doctor however said the hospital is yet to make a final assessment on the damage caused by the fire.

