18 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Woman Locked Up for Growing Mbanje

By John Murwira Mash West

A Makonde woman has been slapped with nine months in prison for cultivating 727 plants of mbanje in a cotton field. Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Letwin Rwodzi had initially sentenced Edith Chitsvara (37) to an 18-month jail term, but conditionally suspended nine months.

According to the State led by prosecutor Eugene Moyo, police officers from the Criminal Investigations Department in Harare, acting on a tip-off, went to Chitsvara's homestead at Plot 44 in Muza Village, Makonde, on April 4 this year, where she was reported to have cultivated dagga.

Chitsvara, who voluntarily led the detectives to a cotton field where she had cultivated the 727 plants of dagga, was subsequently arrested

