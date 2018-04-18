Zimbabwe: Seed-Co Helps Upcoming Athlete

UPCOMING 10 000m athlete Norest Mashongera from Zaranyika Secondary School in Murewa got a helping hand in his quest to pursue his dream as an athlete when SeedCo donated a kit and school uniforms for him yesterday at their plant in Stapleford.

The 16-year-old recently came first in the 10 000m event at the Nash inter-provincial finals in Bulawayo. The package included four pairs of running shoes, 10 vests and an equal number of shorts as well as five tracksuits, two travelling bags and four pairs of school shoes.

Speaking at the presentation yesterday, Seed Co head of public relations and communications, Marjorie Mutemererwa, said it is part of their social responsibility to assist the underprivildged.

"It is about encouraging each other, it's about ensuring that the next generation as we restore the legacy, the next generation is also fully restored because something must have also gotten lost somewhere along the line for not just us but even them.

"So it's for us to realise that as the legacy is being restored the young people are also being restored. And that's where exactly we are coming from as Seed Co and it's not just Norest by the way, we look at every province, we look at every discipline and we have made great efforts to ensure that we facilitate education, sports and culture in Zimbabwe," said Mutemererwa.

Zaranyika Secondary School head Nyasha Marambanyika hailed Mashongera for his outstanding efforts from the zonal level up to the national event and said it's a huge achievement for them.

"It was a big thing for us, we are a very small school, we were coming from Murewa and we have an enrolment for 200 pupils. So to have a student that goes that far was a very big thing for us. So when we went to Marondera Norest ran again the 10 000m and he was number one again. It was something big for us.

"He then went on to Bulawayo where he ran again and then he brought another gold, he was number one again," said Marambanyika.