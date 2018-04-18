18 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Twelve MCL Journalists Nominated for Excellence in Journalism Awards

By George Njogopa

Dar es Salaam — Thirteen journalists from Mwananchi Communications Limited, publishers of The Citizen, Mwananchi and Mwanaspoti newspapers have been nominated for the 2017 Excellence in Journalism Award in Tanzania (EJAT).

The names were announced earlier Wednesday on April 18, by MCT executive secretary Mr Kajubi Mukajanga.

Mr Mukajanga said a total of 49 journalists had been nominated for the awards.

The MCL journalists, who have been nominated for the awards are Bernard James (The Citizen), Devotha John (The Citizen), Imani Makongoro (Mwanaspoti) and Omar Fungo (Mwananchi).

Others are Nuzulack Dausen (The Citizen), Saumu Mwalimu (The Citizen), Harieth Makweta (Mwananchi), Musa Siyawombe (Mwananchi), Elius Msuya ( Mwananchi), Hellen Nachilongo (The Citizen), Tumain Msowoya( Mwananchi) and Erick Boniface (Mwananchi).

The winners of the awards will be announced on May 12, this year.

