Tanzania: Bring Anticipated Development, Mara Councillors Urged

Councilors in Tarime, Bunda and Serengeti District Council in Mara region on Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket are urged to work hand in hand with the fifth phase government to bring about anticipated development to citizens.

The call was made yesterday by Mara Regional CCM Chairperson Samuel Kiboye in Musoma municipality where he met the Councilors to brainstorm on a sounding solution to the challenges facing his party.

He said that the primary duty of all CCM councilors is to help President John Magufuli with his good will of working hard as a way of transforming Tanzanian economy. "Arrest all public funds abusers at local government levels and take them before the law" he said and added;

"some counselors haven't received their monthly allowances for some time now while some public officials are openly squandering money meant for development projects" "We (CCM) are the ones implementing the manifesto even to those councils that are under opposition leadership

, both; government and oppositions leaders must pay attention to us," Added chairman Kiboye He further called for his party's flag bearing councilors to avoid any kind on immoralities and adhere to ethical conducts as important tools to work hard for the party and national development at large.