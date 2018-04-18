Sudan: Minister of Presidency Expresses Govt Appreciation Over Italy Support

Khartoum — Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdallah Fadul expressed the Government appreciation to support provided by Italy to Sudan in fields of development , stability and development of communities.

He discussed during his meeting in the Republican Palace , Wednesday with Ambassador of Italy to Sudan, Fabrizio Lobasso, ways of boosting cooperation and relations between the two countries in a way that serves common interests of the two countries and people.

The Italian Ambassador said in press statements affirmed eternity of relations between Sudan and Italy , pointing out that Sudan is one of countries Italy places great concern.

He said Sudan has progressed in realization of comprehensive peace , stability and freedom , indicating to Sudan's capability to overcome all problems via dialogue, which , he described. as key solution to all challenges.

Lobasso, said Italy would remain standing alongside Sudan by providing direct support to it through EU to establish development projects that achieve stability of communities and well-being of people of Sudan.

General Commissioner for Disarmament , Demobilization and Integration(DDR), Gen. Salah Al-Tayeb Awad said the meeting discussed Italy support to programs of stability and security of communities in Blue Nile State, East Sudan and Khartoum particularly erefugees from State of South Sudan and war-affected areas.

He added that the Minister called for signing memorandums of understanding in political and economic domains and demanded the Italian Ambassador to encourage Italian companies to come in and invest in Sudan.