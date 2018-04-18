Malawi: Gospel Duo Fortress Release Eagle Video

Gospel duo Fortress has released the video for the song 'Eagle' Premiering on Times television and now showing on various television stations in the country, the sisters say the visuals come from a revelation.

The video shows the Beauty in Malawi, whilst also emphasizing on the Eagle and it's qualities that we can all learn from.

Audio production credits go to by AK and Yesaya while the visual was shot by Sukez and Hago. All who are top notch at their jobs.

One half of the duo, Thabi Kamwangala said "Isaiah 40:31 is the verse that inspired us to write the song."

"The writers in the Bible oftenly used the eagle in many of their scriptures because it is a symbol of Strength, Vision, Power etc. The eagle is used to strengthen our walk in Christ, to live a righteous life of strength and to continue challenging us to walk each day with might as God guides us."

Thabi said "You often hear that the Lion is the most powerful animal it's even called the king of the jungle. But we forget that there's an EAGLE it is majestic in nature, it sees things from far in the air."

"It's characteristics are ones to fathom with. The message is simple it doesn't matter what people have called you or what they say you are, or even what you are going through, you are like an Eagle you are majestic and powerful, you are a force to be reckoned with. You can and will fly high like an Eagle. With God our father all things are possible."

Fortress sings Urban Gospel and are working on an album.

The duo is made up of sisters named Tamanda Kamwangala and Thabi Kamwangala, who are from the Kachingwe/Kamwangala Clan.

They started singing at the tender age of 6 and 4 at the time.

Thabi said "We didn't even know our talent but our parents discovered our talent and encouraged us to grow, despite all that they were strict with School and to date Thabi has a Masters in strategic Management and Tamanda has a Masters in Business Management."

She explains that Fortress is a calling " We are ministers of the gospel and our music is here to demonstrate the love, and power of God to us all."