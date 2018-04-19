18 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Many Nigerian Youths Are Lazy, Want Free Oil Money - Buhari

Photo: Le Pays
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said many Nigerian youths hate hardwork, waiting to get free oil money.

Buhari said this while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday.

He stressed that a lot of them have not been to school and they want everything free.

"About the economy, we have a very young population, our population is estimated conservatively to be 180 million. This is a very conservative one," Buhari said.

"More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven't been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free."

The president said he has done well on the three cardinal points of his campaign, including economy and security.

"Recently, my minister for information was constrained to answer a question on people accusing this administration of doing nothing, he said 'let Nigerians be reminded what position we were before May 2015, what condition we are now, and what we have achieved between then and now and I think people were impressed with the answer.

"For security, we have done quite well. Economy, we are doing very well, especially with agriculture; we are providing soft loans..."

