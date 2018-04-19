Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has been accused of leading thugs to steal the mace, the symbol of authority of the Senate on Wednesday (today) during session.

Recall that Omo-Agege was suspended last Thursday over his remark on the reordered election sequence.

The Senator has since been arrested by the Police and was whisked away in a waiting police van.

Oma-Agege was arrested after the plenary around 1.50pm.

Here are some details you need to know about the suspended Senator:

1. Ovie Omo-Agege is a lawyer.

2. He graduated from the University of Benin in 1985 with a Bachelor of Law before earning a Master of Law degree from Tulane University Law School in 2002.

3. He is a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the people of Delta Central Senatorial District of Delta State.

4. Senator Omo-Agege is a member of Judiciary, Human rights and legal matters, Downstream petroleum, Land transportation, Marine transport and Environment committees.

5. The Senator is 54 years old.

6. He won on the platform of the Labour Party but defected to the All Progressives Congress.

7. He was the Secretary to Delta State Government in 2007.

8. The Senator was the Commissioner - Special Duties, in Delta State between 2005 and 2007.

9. Between 2003 and 2005, he was the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor.

