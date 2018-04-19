The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has denied ever speaking against the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community in Nigeria.

The minister made the clarification on Wednesday while speaking at the Commonwealth Peoples Forum at the Commonwealth Head of Governments Meeting (CHOGM 2018) at Westminster.

The minister who was speaking on governance explained his challenges in office as the governor of Lagos state.

Fashola said: "I have never made a statement against the LGBT community, I don't recall ever making such a statement. So wherever your source came from, that is grossly inadequate.

Responding to the question why he was against about two million people within the LGBT community in Lagos, and about an attack of about 40 members of the LGBT community in Lagos, he said "the 40 incidents that you mentioned, I am not aware of it. As you might know, I am no longer governor of Lagos state, I ceased to be governor in 2015."

Prime Minister Theresa May had yesterday, said that laws criminalising the LGBT community should be repealed and corrected in Nigeria and across the Commonwealth.

Nigeria is seen as one of the hostile countries for the LGBT community in the Commonwealth.