19 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: National Assembly Dumps Election Sequence Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: BusinessDay/Twitter
Nigeria's 2019 presidential election.
By Ismail Mudashir, Musa Abdullahi Krishi and Ozibo Ozibo

The National Assembly yesterday backtracked on the reordered election sequence rejected by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two chambers of the National Assembly yesterday stepped down consideration of the new bill introduced following the rejection of the amendment made to the Electoral Act 2010.

President Buhari had rejected the amendment, citing constitutional issues.

At the Senate, the lawmakers resolved to step down consideration of the new bill tagged, "A bill for an Act to amend the provisions of the Electoral Act to make provisions for sequence of elections, sponsored by Senator Suleiman Nazif (APC, Bauchi).

Immediately after Senator Nazif led debate on the bill, the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe), senators Kabiru Marafa, Olusola Adeyeye and Tayo Alasoadura opposed the bill.

Lawan said: "Let me state clearly that I'm totally against this bill. I said it before that I voted against the bill. Mr. President let us be practical in addition to unnecessary cost; the National Assembly should be on ground to legislate for the good governance of the country."

Adeyeye said: "Please let us leave it the way it is. INEC must be given the right to fix dates and election sequence. Anything more is legislative rascality."

Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary said the three areas objected to by President Buhari should be removed. He said a new bill reflecting the observation of the president should be sponsored.

When the prayer that consideration of the bill be suspended was put, majority of senators voted in affirmative.

Similarly, in the House of Representatives, the bill to amend the Electoral Act to make provision for election sequence was stepped down after pressures mounted on its sponsor, Edward Pwajok (APC, Plateau).

The bill was listed for second reading, but when Deputy Speaker, Yussuf Suleimon Lasun, who presided over the plenary, called on Pwajok to move for its second reading, the Plateau lawmakers sought for it to be stepped down.

Pwajok said he decided to step down the bill after "wide consultations" with his colleagues.

Passage of the bill by both chambers of the National Assembly had led to controversy, with many including several lawmakers claiming it was targeted at President Buhari's second term bid.

Nigeria

Fishing in Oily Waters - Bodo's Long, Painful Wait for Pollution Clean-Up

Michael Mpari, 45, came out of the polluted waters in the creeks of Bodo, a community in Gokana Local Government area in… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.