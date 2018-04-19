18 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyatta, Prince William Handshake Excites Kenyans

Photo: Nairobi News
President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with Prince William at Buckingham Palace.
By Sylvania Ambani

President Uhuru Kenyatta has excited social media with a picture showing him and Prince William shaking hands at the Buckingham Palace.

Kenyans online were quick to draw comparisons between this particular handshake and President Kenyatta's famous handshake with Nasa leader Raila Odinga last month on the doorsteps of Harambee House.

The two leaders shocked the country with their show of unity which they sealed with a handshake in front of cameras, especially since they had not been seeing eye to eye after the divisive and hotly contested August 8, 2017 General Elections.

The head of state left the country on Monday for a week-long state visit to the United Kingdom.

