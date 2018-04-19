18 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Is Miguna Miguna Back in Nairobi? Kenyans Seem to Think So

A man looking like Miguna MIguna.
By Chad Kitundu

Kenyans on social media are torn after a look-alike of self-declared general of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Miguna Miguna was sighted walking in Nairobi.

A video of the man walking in the streets of the city has left many pondering whether Dr Miguna sneaked back to the country after his dramatic expulsion last month.

The unidentified man has a striking resemblance to Dr Miguna, including his gait and head gear.

Many Nairobians claimed to have spotted the man several times and even extended a greeting to him.

The video was posted on Facebook by one Real Wasonga. Watch it and be the judge.

