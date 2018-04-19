Photo: Nairobi News

From left: Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Barbara Bush and Patience Dabany.

A rare breed of women who were married to Presidents and gave birth to a presidents is slowly exiting the stage, the latest being former United States First Lady Barbara Bush.

Mrs Bush died on Tuesday aged 92 years. She was married to President George H Bush and birthed the 43rd President George W Bush.

Only five such women remain alive in world today, including Kenya's Mama Ngina Kenyatta who was married to President Jomo Kenyatta and gave birth to current President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mama Sifa Mahanya of the Democratic Republic of Congo saw her husband Desire Kabila rise to power before he was assassinated in January 2001. Her son Joseph Kabila take over the reigns from his father.

Sena Sabine Mensah was the First Lady of Togo for 38 years. Her husband Gnassingbé Eyadéma died while in office in 2005, paving way for their son Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

Gabon's Patience Dabany was the First Lady for 42 years before President Omar Bongo died in 2009 and her son Ali Bongo took over.

Canada's Margaret Trudeau's husband Pierre Trudeau was the longest serving Prime Minister in the county. Her son Justin Trudeau is the current PM.

The five are the last survivors of a breed that previously included Barbara Bush, Ruth Williams Khama (Botswana), Yuk Young-soo (South Korea), Kamala Nehru (India) and Sushil Ramgoolam (Mauritius).