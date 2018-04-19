18 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rare Breed - First Ladies Who Gave Birth to Presidents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
From left: Mama Ngina Kenyatta, Barbara Bush and Patience Dabany.
By Evelyne Musambi

A rare breed of women who were married to Presidents and gave birth to a presidents is slowly exiting the stage, the latest being former United States First Lady Barbara Bush.

Mrs Bush died on Tuesday aged 92 years. She was married to President George H Bush and birthed the 43rd President George W Bush.

Only five such women remain alive in world today, including Kenya's Mama Ngina Kenyatta who was married to President Jomo Kenyatta and gave birth to current President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mama Sifa Mahanya of the Democratic Republic of Congo saw her husband Desire Kabila rise to power before he was assassinated in January 2001. Her son Joseph Kabila take over the reigns from his father.

Sena Sabine Mensah was the First Lady of Togo for 38 years. Her husband Gnassingbé Eyadéma died while in office in 2005, paving way for their son Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

Gabon's Patience Dabany was the First Lady for 42 years before President Omar Bongo died in 2009 and her son Ali Bongo took over.

Canada's Margaret Trudeau's husband Pierre Trudeau was the longest serving Prime Minister in the county. Her son Justin Trudeau is the current PM.

The five are the last survivors of a breed that previously included Barbara Bush, Ruth Williams Khama (Botswana), Yuk Young-soo (South Korea), Kamala Nehru (India) and Sushil Ramgoolam (Mauritius).

Kenya

MPs Want Election Team to Resign

The National Assembly's Justice and Legal Affairs Committee now wants the three remaining top officials of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.