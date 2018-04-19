18 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Major Breakdown At Cahora Bassa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — A massive power cut plunged all of central and northern Mozambique into darkness on Tuesday night.

The power cut was caused by a serious breakdown at the Cahora Bassa power station in the town of Songo, in the western province of Tete. The breakdown also interrupted supplies of power from the Cahora Bassa dam to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

A press release from Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the dam, said the breakdown resulted from “an unforeseen disturbance that occurred in the work currently under way to modernise the servers of the system that controls the company's generator groups”.

A technical team from the manufacturer of the equipment, the US company General Electric, has been modernising the servers.

HCB said that, as soon as the breakdown occurred (at 17.22) teams were mobilised to restore the power supply. The power was flowing again about five hours after the incident.

AIM sources in Tete and Nampula provinces confirmed that the electricity supply was back to normal by about 23.00.

Last month HCB announced that it was investing in the modernisation of the sub-station at Songo in order to improve the reliability of the power supply.

Mozambique

Mozambique Eye Seychelles Scalp

Mozambique are looking forward to a place at the next round as they host Seychelles in the second leg of the First Round… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.