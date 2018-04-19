18 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Ready to Fulfill Its Role in Lesotho

Maseru — Angola is ready to play its role in case of the extension of stay for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Preventive Mission in Lesotho (SAPMIL).

The statement came from the head of the Main Department for Preparation of Troops and Teaching of General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Gen. Adriano Makevela Mackenzie.

General Adriano Mackenzie was speaking Tuesday in Maseru on behalf of FAA Chief of Staff, Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, who led a FAA delegation visiting the Kingdom.

Mackenzie said the decision on how long the troops should stay in Lesotho, under SAPMIL, depends on a request from the authorities of the country itself and the approval by SADC bodies in charge of the mission.

He said that the readiness of the Angolan troops is very positive, as they are contributing to the stability of Lesotho.

He considered a pride for SADC, Angolans, Zambians, Namibians, among other involved members of the regional organisation.

The high ranking FAA officer added that his delegation received from the Lesotho authorities recognition for the Mission's performance.

He reaffirmed Angola's commitment to comply with its obligations under the SAPMIL mandate.

Adriano Makevela Mackenzie also said the Lesotho authorities have expressed interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Angola in the field of defence.

The General Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), general Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda was Sunday in Maseru, Lesotho, for a visit aimed to assess the country's troops deployed in that Kingdom.

The high-profile FAA delegation met with the local deputy prime minister Monyane Moleliki, minister of national defence and security Sentje Lebona, and chief of Defence Forces of Lesotho (LDF), Lt general Mojalefa Letsoela.

The Kingdom of Lesotho, which is also SADC member, is experiencing a political unrest following the killing of the two heads of its armed forces, in 2015 and 2017.

The situation prompted the local authorities to call for community intervention.

