18 April 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Makerere Students Riot Again As Guild, Management Disagree Over University Policies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Makerere students gather at the university main building where the meeting between their leaders and top management was being held on April 18, 2018
By Derrick Wandera

Makerere university students have again gone on strike following a disagreement between their leaders and the university management.

During a closed door meeting in the main building, student leaders gave Makerere University vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe one hour ultimatum to find lasting solutions to their problems from the university council.

This was after the seven-hour heated meeting was dragging on further.

The guild president, Mr Papa Were said they wanted everything resolved today.

"Since the VC is saying that the council has the final decisions on our grievances, let him seek them and give them to us in one hour," he said.

The students have been rioting since Monday this week in protest against a number of university policies which include scrapping of meals at halls of residence, tuition increment, abolition of evening classes and end of semester exams.

Others are poor internet connection, missing marks and delayed release of results, failure by management to account and update the stakeholders on MakRun, among others.

Uganda

Makerere University Suspends New Fees Structure

Makerere University management yesterday suspended its earlier decision to increase fees for selected programmes to end… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.