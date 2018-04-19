Nigeria: PDP, APC, APP, Atiku, Others Decry Attack On Lawmakers By Hoodlums

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly and decried the seizure of the Senate mace as a direct assault on the legislature and bold attempt to truncate Nigeria's democracy.

A statement signed by the party's spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: "This offensive has been emboldened by series of interferences and direct attacks by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari Presidency on the institution of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate.

Also, Delta State branch of the PDP has expressed shock at the unsavoury incident.

In a statement yesterday in Asaba by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, the party said it was baffling that Senator Omo-Agege from the footage did not make the slightest effort to dissuade the thugs who he led.

He said that the Delta State PDP is aghast and flabbergasted by this shameful show of brazen impunity and unbridled affront on the nation's democracy by a member of the Senate, who is not only expected to be distinguished but matured in actions.

Besides, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the invasion by unknown persons, noting that the act was akin to an attack on democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party called on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.

In the same vein, the National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, likened the incidence to a treasonable act that must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended the leadership and all members of the Senate for standing up firmly in defence of democracy and the rule of law with their decision to defy those who machinated an attack on the Red Chambers of the National Assembly in which the mace was forcefully taken away.

Saraki, in a statement sent from Washington DC where he is attending the Spring Meeting of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF), also lauded the swift reaction by the leadership and members of the House of Representatives in demonstrating their solidarity with the Red Chamber.

Also yesterday, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a statement from his media office in Abuja condemned the invasion of the Senate chamber by hoodlums and the carting away of the mace.

Atiku described the attack as a dangerous precedent and an assault on Nigeria's democracy.