Malawi: Mutharika in Game-Changing Commitment On Malaria Fight in Malawi

President Peter Mutharika joined world leaders at the Malaria Summit 2018 in London in expressing game-changing commitment to halve malaria within the next five years.

The global malaria summit took place on the eve of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) as the Commonwealth and its citizens were disproportionally affected by malaria scourge.

Commonwealth and its citizens accounted for more than half of all global malaria cases and deaths, but just one third of the world's population.

The function drew together world leaders from politics, science and business among others.

During the meeting, President Mutharika called for increased global financing to least developed countries to help less privileged families in those countries develop capacities to fight Malaria.

A statement issued by Ready to Beat Malaria, an NGO, to newsmen on Wednesday said : "Malaria is fighting back as the mosquito and the parasite develop resistance to the interventions we use to fight them.

"This has been compounded by a plateau in global funding for malaria since 2010, climate change, which intensifies incidences of malaria, and acute malaria outbreaks found in areas of crisis, war and conflict.

"To accelerate the fight against this disease there needs to be better deployment of existing tools and development of new and innovative solutions."

The statement said the new commitments focuses on three important areas to accelerate the fight against resurgence of the disease.

It enumerated the areas of focus to include increased funding and political leadership, accelerating innovation and better data driven solutions.

The world's first vaccine against malaria will be introduced in Malawi, -Ghana, and Kenya starting this hyear.

The RTS,S vaccine trains the immune system to attack the malaria parasite, which is spread by mosquito bites.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.