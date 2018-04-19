19 April 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos State Govt to Begin Fourth Mainland Bridge Before December

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gbenga Salau

Lagos State government yesterday announced that work on the Fourth Mainland Bridge would begin before end of the year.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, revealed this at a press briefing by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

The conference was to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

He disclosed that the new preferred bidder for the project would emerge on or before June.

Akinsanya disclosed that the Ambode-led administration completed 55 roads of 129 kilometres, and 48 building projects between May 2017 and April 2018.

He said the 25 roads and 17 building projects are ongoing across the various local government areas in the state.

Nigeria

Fishing in Oily Waters - Bodo's Long, Painful Wait for Pollution Clean-Up

Michael Mpari, 45, came out of the polluted waters in the creeks of Bodo, a community in Gokana Local Government area in… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.