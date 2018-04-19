Nigeria: Lagos State Govt to Begin Fourth Mainland Bridge Before December

Lagos State government yesterday announced that work on the Fourth Mainland Bridge would begin before end of the year.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Adebowale Akinsanya, revealed this at a press briefing by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure.

The conference was to mark the third anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

He disclosed that the new preferred bidder for the project would emerge on or before June.

Akinsanya disclosed that the Ambode-led administration completed 55 roads of 129 kilometres, and 48 building projects between May 2017 and April 2018.

He said the 25 roads and 17 building projects are ongoing across the various local government areas in the state.