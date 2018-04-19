18 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Defends Awareness On Importance of Social Security

Uíge — Angola's minister of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security Jesus Maiato defended Wednesday the need to work on raising awareness on the importance of social security for the future of workers.

Speaking to the press shortly after his arrival in northern Uíge province for a three-day visit to the region, the minister said that the sector is reducing the number of workers without getting registered with Social Security.

The minister is assessing the functioning of the vocational training and social security services.

He admitted existing a range of companies, called small and micro-enterprises, which do not yet have legal culture and social protection.

After his arrival, Jesus Maiato was received by the governor Pinda Simão, with whom he discussed the situations related to the functioning of these sectors.

The official considered the functioning of vocational training and social security services in Uige province positive.

During his stay in Uíge, Jesus Maiato announced the granting of micro credits to young people who attend entrepreneurship training at the local Integrated Entrepreneurship Center (CLESE).

"The initiative is increasingly to encourage young people to be creative and to generate their own income, in view of hardship in the labour market," he emphasised.

Still Wednesday, the minister went to Cangola municipality, 182 km from the provincial capital city, to learn of functioning of the local vocational training center.

The minister is also visiting other local projects.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

