17 April 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Econet Gets Solar Licence

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (Econet) has been given a licence to generate power to meet the electricity and energy needs at its Willowvale premises in Harare.

The Willowvale complex is a major hub for Econet's switching and network operations infrastructure.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority (Zera) said the licence allows the mobile telecommunications giant to "construct, own, operate and maintain Econet Willowvale Solar plant for the purposes of generation and supply of electricity for own consumption".

Econet is the largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe, with several switches in Harare and Bulawayo, and over 4,600 base stations scattered around the country.

The telecommunications and technology company looks to have taken the lead in "going green" and adopting the use of clean energy at its office premises and key network infrastructure sites around the country.

Read the original article on Financial Gazette.

