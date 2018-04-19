18 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Mutharika Assures UK-Based Royal African Society of Women Empowerment

By Trouble Ziba

London — Malawi will soon include Beauty Technology trade in the community colleges government is establishing across the country, to motivate and empower women in skills development in that area.

President Arthur Peter Mutharika revealed the development Tuesday in London when he briefed members of Royal African Society on efforts his government is making to empower the youth and women in the country. He was speaking at a luncheon the society had organised for him.

Mutharika outlined efforts his government is making to uplift the country's economy, fight corruption and empower women. He therefore, said government would include Beauty Technology to empower women to be self-employed.

British citizens, who disclosed to have resided in Malawi at some point in the past, attended the luncheon.

According to Mutharika, it was expected the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting would among others, discuss why most African countries are poor amid several resources while some countries which are rich do not have as much resources compared to some African countries.

Mutharika also assured potential investors of both, security of their investments and a huge market in Malawi despite its small size.

"Malawi is one of the smallest countries in the world, but it is part of the larger world market," the Malawi leader assured.

Mutharika outlined opportunities Malawi has that include minerals, good market and security.

"You will be safe at home, at your work place and in between," he further assured.

Earlier, Director of Royal African Society, Dr Nicholas Westcott CMG told Malawian journalists that Malawi as a country has opportunities in agriculture and other sectors which would put the country to a higher level of development.

