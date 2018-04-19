17 April 2018

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Payday for CBZ Shareholders

Shareholders of Zimbabwe's largest financial services group by assets, CBZ Holdings (CBZ), are smiling all the way to the bank after the group declared a $1,8 million dividend for the year to December 31, 2017.

The group's company secretary Rumbidzayi Jakanani said the payment was slated for May 11, 2018.

"Notice is hereby given that the board declared a final dividend of $1,76 (0,25658) for the year to December 2017 in respect of all the ordinary shares of the company.

"The dividend will be payable in full to all shareholders of the company registered at the close of business on May 4, 2018," she said.

The dividend under review was a 10 percent growth from the prior year.

