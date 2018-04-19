Angola: Government Committed to Combating Soil Deterioration

Luanda — The director of the Climate Change Office of the Ministry of the Environment, Giza Martins, Wednesday reiterated the Angolan government's commitment to fight soil deterioration, according to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Speaking at opening ceremony of workshop for the Program of Definitions of National Voluntary Goals for Degradation of Neutral Lands, he highlighted goal 15.3 of this convention to combat desertification, restore degraded lands and soil, including lands affected by droughts and floods and other causes, as well as the effort to achieve a neutral world of land degradation by 2030.

Giza Martins recognized the overall UNCCD mechanism for the technical and financial support provided to the UNCCD, as well as FAO and UNDP for technical support in the various projects in this area.

This program is aligned with the sustainable development objectives (ODS), including objective 15.3, which offers multiple benefits to the National Development Plan.