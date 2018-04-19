Luanda — The issues related to the strengthening of cooperation in the field of social communication topped the audience that minister João Melo granted Wednesday in Luanda to the ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Angola, Nina Maria Fite.

Speaking to ANGOP, at the end of the meeting, the diplomat stressed that the US government and its Embassy in Luanda have always supported the media sector, especially in the training of journalists, announcing that this partnership will extend to other areas, including cyber security.

Nina Maria Fite highlighted the role that the Ministry of Social Communication has developed in recent months, the results of which are evidenced by the approach of subjects of various kinds in an in-depth way and objectivity.

The Ministry of Social Communication has the mission of proposing, formulating, conducting, executing and evaluating the Executive's policy in the field of social communication and advertising, as well as structuring the guidelines, norms and standards of institutional communication to be carried out by the different ministerial departments.

Ambassador Nina Maria Fite was accredited as ambassador on February 16, 2018, by delivering the credentials to the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, replacing diplomat Helen La Lime.