Preparations for the inaugural Miss Beitbridge that will be held at Purple Heart Hall tomorrow are at advanced stage, show organisers have said. A total of eight bevies are expected to outclass each other on the ramp. These include Roynah Kassim (18), Ruvimbo Mukandatsama (19), Alethia Shumba (23), Valentine Makere (19), Samkeliso Nyathi (23), Amanda Makate (17), Carolis Moyo (17) and Charlyn Muleya (21).

The show is being organised by Project Runway a youth initiative led by veteran Model Miss Vanessa Mbedzi. In an interview yesterday, Miss Mbedzi said they had line up model aged between 17 and 23 years from the border town. She said a number of renowned local artists will spice up with event among them The Hoxers, CJ and Crew and Mic Charmer.

"Preparations are now at an advanced stage and we are calling on Beitbridge people to attend in their numbers," said Miss Mbedzi.

"We are organizing a small but very classy pageant to showcase the beauty of our young ladies, at the same time we want to scout for talent and introduce different categories for the pageant.

"For instance we will be having People's Choice model which will be voted for via Facebook. I want to use the experience I gained as model when I competed for Miss Zimbabwe USA (2102), Miss Africa USA and Carnival Queen of Zimbabwe and Miss World Zimbabwe," she said.

She said there will be lots of prizes to be won on the day. Miss Mbedzi said they had courted a number of sponsors for the event.

She said they had already identified the panel of experienced judges among them Samantha Tshuma of the Open Eye Studio in Bulawayo and many others to be availed on Friday evening.

"The theme being "Beauty, Brains, Goodwill and Leadership"," she said.

Miss Mbedzi said the pageant will be used to fundraise and mobilise resources for Project School Run under The Watchmen Trust, which seeks to assist the Elementary Students with access to education by means of tuition fees, stationary and uniforms.

She said the event tickets were being sold at Chimes House Inn (Town), Mamoe's Restaurant (Rank), and Tinashe's Cellular Shop (Mashakada).