Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço sent Wednesday a message to the president of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, whose content was not disclosed.

The message will be delivered by Foreign minister Manuel Augusto, who left the country Wednesday bound for Lomé (Togo).

Manuel Augusto will be received in audience on Thursday by the local President Faure Gnassingbé to hand over the latter from Angolan head of State.

Togo has a population estimated at less than seven million inhabitants.