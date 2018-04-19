18 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Teachers Admission Allows More Children to Attend School

Soyo — The entry of 20,000 teachers, scheduled for the coming months, is an emergency measure of the Angolan Government to insert as many children as possible into the normal educational system, said the Minister of Education Maria Cândida Teixeira.

It is estimated that about 2 million children are outside the normal educational system in the country.

Speaking to journalists at the end of a 72-hour visit to the province of Zaire, the government official said that, in addition to admission, school infrastructure will be built for the first level and the second cycle of secondary education countrywide.

On the other hand, she reported that, following registration by the Ministry of Finance, in all public institutions in the country, some names of teachers were deactivated from the salary system.

However, she assured that this situation will be solved soon because it registers a little in all the institutions of the State.

For three days, the Minister of Education, accompanied by the provincial governor of Zaire, José Joanes André worked in the municipalities of Mbanza Kongo, Tomboco, Nzeto and Soyo to learn about the state of the sector.

